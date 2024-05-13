Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Classic FM breakfast presenter Dan Walker has been venting his frustration about troublesome neighbours.

Newsreader Dan Walker has been left astounded after strangers helped themselves to the skip he had hired out.

Walker, 47, currently presents the 5 News on Channel 5 and the weekday breakfast show on Classic FM. He also previously worked on the BBC Breakfast show until May 22. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently took to the airwaves to vent his frustrations about his skip.

On his breakfast show, Walker revealed that random strangers have also been using his skip - dumping their bin bags, kitchen cupboards and even and old toilet into it.

He said: “I’m aware there are far more important things going on in the world, but are there accepted boundaries when it comes to other people’s skips? My dad always taught us that, if you want to pop something in someone else’s skip, you wait a few days and then you go and ask if they have any space left and they mind.

“We had one this week, right outside the house, while we had some work done. Everyday there has been loads of new stuff in there - a toilet, fence posts, kitchen cupboards, bin bags etc - and no-one has asked.

“What do you think? Maybe I’m being an idiot.”