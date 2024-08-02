Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 48-year old, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was jailed in 2014, but in March of this year, his conviction was overturned by UK judges.

Vybz Kartel, who is said to be in poor health, is a free man after his conviction has been overturned. Vybz, who has previously worked with the likes of Rihanna, Eminem and Jay-Z, also starred in his own reality TV show, Teacha’s Pet and is best known for his hits including Clarks, Ramping Shop and Summer Time.

The New York Times reported that “Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, had previously been convicted and given a life sentence for the 2011 murder of Clive Williams, known as Lizard. The sentence was later reduced to 32 and a half years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“On Thursday, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London overturned the conviction because of allegations of jury misconduct in the 2014 trial. A juror, described in court documents as “Juror X,” was allowed to remain seated after a claim that the person had attempted to bribe other members of the jury. Jurors ultimately convicted Mr. Palmer, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones and André St. John of murder.”

Dacnehall’s Vybz Kartel freed after decade in prison after murder conviction is overturned | Getty Images

Whilst he was imprisoned, Vybz Kartel continued to release music, including the 2016 single Fever which went gold. Vybz Kartel who has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, has shared a photograph of himself a day ago with the caption: hello badmind, good morning…” followed by “Godis theGreatest.

Fans have responded to the Instagram post and one wrote: “I know it feels like a dream king, Welcome home,” whilst another said:” LIFE SWEET.”

In 2020, Vybz Kartel gave his first interview in four years to Billboard and said: "The true secret to success is commitment, hard work, smart work, self-analysis and most important, humility.” He also said: “Once I face a riddim (rhythm track), I'm not worldboss, just a man with a pen, paper and a track. Other artists are working hard, so I think it's just the formula.