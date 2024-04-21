Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Dyer is reportedly asking fans to pay nearly £100 for a selfie and autograph. The former EastEnders star is attending Liverpool Comic Con, and will take part in a meet-and-greet.

However, according to The Mirror, if you want to snap a selfie with the TV star there’s a pretty hefty price tag. Dyer is charging £40 for photos, complete with a £2 admin fee. This is on top of the £30 ticket price that attendees have to pay to attend the two-day Comic Con convention.

An estimated 45,000 people are expected at the event which is taking place at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre from May 5 to May 6. Other celebrities making an appearance include Orlando Bloom, Catherine Tate, Elijah Wood and John Cleese.

Dyer is reportedly estimated to be worth £4.5 million and as well as meeting fans will be hosting a talk where he will discuss his TV career including his time on: “EastEnders, The Football Factory, Kiss of Death”. The actor left EastEnders in 2022 and is currently filming Football Factory sequel Marching Powder, he is also set to star in Rivals, the upcoming Disney Plus series is an adaption of the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name.

Most recently he appeared on Channel 4, in a new documentary called, Danny Dyer: How to be a man. Inspired by concerns over his nine-year-old son Arty looking up to Andrew Tate, the documentary explores toxic masculinity, gender roles and men's mental health.

How can I watch Danny Dyer: How to be a man?

Danny Dyer: How to be a man aired on Channel 4 last week, with both episodes of the documentary now available to stream on Channel 4. The documentary explores masculinity today, the synopsis from Channel 4 reads: “With traditional gender roles a thing of the past, what does it mean to be a man in modern-day Britain? Danny Dyer explores modern masculinity, men's mental health and male identity.”

