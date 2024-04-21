Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The London Marathon 2024 is already under way, with 50,000 runners taking to the streets of the capital in one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Spanning 26.2 miles (42.2km), the race will take in some of London’s most impressive sights and is available to watch live on the BBC. Runners have been training for months, with some famous faces spotted putting on their running shoes to take part for some great causes, from stand-up Romesh Ranganathan to Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster and comedian Rosie Jones.

Jones opened up on taking part in the London Marathon, explaining it had “always been my dream.” She explained that she’s overcome “internalised ableism” which has stopped her using mobility aids in the past and will be taking on the route alongside fellow stand-up Ivo Graham, who will be pushing her in a Delta Buggy.

What celebrities are running the London Marathon 2024?

Romesh Ranganathan

The self-confessed “lazy” comedian is taking part in the London Marathon, after setting himself the “impossible” challenge. Speaking to Runner’s World ahead of the big race, he explained he hadn’t “appreciated” how hard training would be. He said: “I don’t think I fully appreciated how hard it was going to be. The training is difficult, there’s no getting around that. But that’s also part of it, otherwise, everyone would be smashing out marathons every other week.”

Rosie Jones

Phil Dunster

The Ted Lasso star is running for Young Lives Versus Cancer. Speaking before the big race he said: “I’m equal parts excited and terrified that I’ll be running the London Marathon this year. I want to raise as much as I can to help Young Lives Versus Cancer social workers be there for more children like Rory and their parents.”

Natalie Pinkham

Sky Sports F1 presenter is running in aid of the Samaritans and in “memory” of her “beautiful friend, Caroline Flack”. Speaking ahead of the race she said: “I know what a difference the money raised will make and the lives it will save. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but any time I have a low moment, I think of Flacky and dig a bit deeper.”

Christopher Eccleston

Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston will be taking part in the London Marathon in aid of The Big Issue. Speaking ahead of the race he said: “To be wearing the Big Issue colours is incredible. The last one I ran was when I was 50. So, my plan is to run at 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100. And then I’ll retire!”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The second richest man in the UK and part owner of Manchester United will be taking part in his eighth London Marathon run. The 72-year-old finished last year with a respectable time of 4 hours 32 minutes.

Ruth Wilson

Luther actor Ruth Wilson will be running in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK after he father was recently diagnosed. She is taking part along with her three siblings and nephew.

Tom Grennan

Despite only training for eight weeks, chart-topper Tom Grennan is taking on the London Marathon in aid of homeless charity Shelter.

Emma Barton and Jamie Borthwick

The EastEnders stars are best known for their on-screen characters Honey Mitchell and Jay Brown and in fact they will be running the London Marathon as Honey and Jay. The pair are running in memory of Jay Brown’s wife, Lola, who died of a brain tumour on the show last year.

Joel Dommett

The Masked Singer host will be running the London Marathon in a piranha costume in a nod to Danny Jones’ who was crowned the winner in the Masked Singer finale. Dommett is supporting Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, taking to Instagram before the race he said: “Use my number to track me on the app. If I slow down too much someone call my wife.”

What has Rosie Jones said about running the London Marathon?

Speaking to London PA ahead of the big day, Jones revealed that taking part in the London Marathon had “always been my dream.” She said: “It has always been my dream to take part in the London Marathon, but to be honest, I’m too lazy to train. So when Ivo offered the opportunity for me to sit there and be pushed for the entire thing, I thought ‘Why not?’.”

She continued: “My internalised ableism stopped me from using mobility aids for a long time as I thought it would be me ‘giving up.’ But I now realise that they can enhance my life and make me more independent.

“This has had a hugely positive impact on my mental health and how I see myself as a person with a physical disability. To be able take part and raise money for Up – The Adult Cerebral Palsy Movement means so much to me.”