Taiwanese actor Darren Wang is currently being investigated for attempted murder involving a taxi driver, it has been reported.

Real name Wang Ta Lu, the 33-year-old allegedly got into a verbal altercation with an Uber driver in April 2024 over the quality of the Tesla that picked him up from the airport. His frustration grew when he suspected the driver was taking unnecessary detours.

Upon exiting the vehicle, Wang realised he had left his keys inside but “didn’t know how to open the car door.” In frustration, he punched the car window, escalating the situation further, reported Korean entertainment outlet Koreaboo.

Wang then allegedly contacted a gang member through a an ‘influential’ friend to retaliate. The driver and another individual responsible for handling Wang’s ride reservation were subsequently assaulted.

Although the crime was reported at the time, Wang’s alleged involvement remained undiscovered until authorities began investigating his military evasion. During their probe, investigators reportedly found messages and photos on Wang’s seized phone, in which he bragged about the attack to his friends.

In response to the allegations, Wang’s manager said: “We’re trying to get an understanding of the matter at the moment. Thank you.”

Wang's connection to the case was discovered through an investigation into his alleged draft dodging, which was reported two weeks earlier. In Taiwan, men aged 18 to 36 must serve one year in the military before their 36th birthday.

Wang was accused of paying NT$1 million TWD (approximately $30,525 USD) and faking a heart condition using forged documentation to obtain an exemption from military service.

Wang made his acting debut in 2008 but rose to fame through the series Our Last Times, earning him GQ’s Man of the Year title in 2015. He won multiple awards in 2015 and 2016, including the Rising Star award at the 5th APAN Awards in Korea.

In 2016, Wang was involved in a legal dispute with his management company over money mismanagement, which resulted in a lawsuit and contract termination. Despite this, he continued his acting career, becoming one of GAP’s Chinese ambassadors.

His most recent film, 2023’s No More Bets, was a box office success, ranking as the number one film worldwide on its debut weekend. In 2024, Wang made headlines when he confirmed his relationship with TV personality Mu Xuan.

Wang was released on bail on Wednesday, (March 5).