Radio show host David ‘Ace’ Cannon’s sister Piper Wilson shared the news of her brother’s death on Facebook.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piper Wilson wrote: “For those of you that did not know. I have suffered a great loss today, my brother, David Ace Cannon, has passed away.” After she posted, fans shared their condolences.

One wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending prayers,” whilst another wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piper Wilson had also posted eleven hours ago and wrote: “Please keep my family in your prayers as my brother, David Ace. Cannon passed away today.”

Crystal Shaw took to Facebook and wrote: “Scrolling through Facebook tonight and I learned that David Ace Cannon passed away. Some may think it’s silly to cry over a radio personality.”

Longtime radio show host David 'Ace' Cannon has died. Photo: aceatlarge/Instagram | aceatlarge/Instagram

She also wrote: “He will be deeply missed and I am not ashamed to cry or be sad. He was the reason I smiled/laughed on those tough days. Rest Easy David Ace Cannon.”

According to Insider Radio, “The Ace & TJ Show” had been a fixture in Charlotte, NC, for more than 20 years, first on iHeartMedia CHR WHQC (96.1) and later on Beasley Media Group AC “K104.7” WKQC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After Cannon’s sudden exit, the show continued as ‘The TJ & Riggins Show’ with Ritchie “TJ” Beams and producer Bryan “Riggins” Weber moving into the co-host role.”

David Cannon lost his daughter Peyton in a car accident in 2020 and in a heartbreaking eulogy, said: “If I gave you one second and said…come up with an image of Payton in your mind right now I can guarantee you I would see smiles all over this room... So come up with an image of Payton in your mind right now. Because that’s what she would have loved.”