David W. Duclon also co-developed the 1982 sitcom Silver Spoons that ran for five seasons.

David W. Duclon, who was born Warren David Duclon in Rockford in Illinois, has passed away at the age of 74 after a long illness. He started his career as a writer on such iconic sitcoms as Diff’rent Strokes, The Odd Couple, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley.

However, he will be best remembered for creating Punky Brewter, the show starred Soleil Moon Frye as Punky and was about an orphaned girl who is taken in by a widowed photographer Henry Warnimont, portrayed by George Gaynes, the series aired from 1084 to 1988.

According to Deadline, “He gave My Name Is Earl and Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia his first writing job on the short-lived 1994 sitcom On Our Own, starring Jurnee and Jussie Smollett, Duncan’s last series as a creator. Duclon went on to executive produce Garcia’s first series as a creator, 1997’s Built to Last (which he co-created with Warren Hutcherson). Duclon later wrote an episode of Garcia’s first hit, Yes, Dear, co-created by Alan Kirschenbaum.”

David W. Duclon also worked on the sitcom Family Matters, which starred Jaleel White. He paid tribute to David W. Duclon and wrote: “We always think we have more time to tell the people who’ve impacted us most, “thank you.” Last night I learned my former executive producer, David Duclon, my greatest acting teacher and champion, has passed.”

He went on to say “Without David Duclon landing on my life and career I would have never had the self confidence to think I could act and tell stories at the highest levels. He quite literally believed in me more than I believed in myself. Because of his unwavering faith, I made it my duty to never let him down — but also to believe in myself as much as he did, for eight years straight.”