Australian singer Dean Lewis has issued a statement regarding allegations of misconduct with fans.

Australian singer Dean Lewis has addressed allegations of misconduct with his fans. Rolling Stone reported that “In recent weeks, videos have circulated online alleging that the Australian singer has engaged in intimate and inappropriate conversations with fans.”

He shared a post on Instagram which read: “Hey all, I wanted to share some thoughts on the recent posts about me on social media. I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I’ve had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasise that none of this is illegal.

“The individuals leading the campaign against me have repeatedly acknowledged this, and I’m hurt by any suggestions that I’ve done things that have crossed into illegality. At the same time, I realise I’ve made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt and I need to make changes.”

Earlier this year, Dean Lewis had to cancel shows in Canada and took to Instagram to explain why. He wrote: “Canada I’m devastated to share this but unfortunately I got another scope today and the ENT told me I have a nodule on my vocal cords and I can’t sing for another few weeks.

“We are working on new dates for those shows, hold on your tickets and we will alert everyone of the new schedule asap.

“I’m really sorry everyone. I know how disappointing this is.”

Who is Dean Lewis?

Dean Lewis is an Australian singer who first shot to fame thanks to his hit Waves back in 2016, he achieved further success with Be Alright in 2019 which stayed at the top of the ARIA charts for two weeks.

Does Dean Lewis have a partner?

It is not known if Dean Lewis has a partner. When it comes to professional partnerships, Dean Lewis dueted with Grammy-nominated American songwriter Julia Michaels a couple of years ago on ‘In A Perfect World’ and she told Harper’s Bazaar Australia that “Dean told me about a song he had written about him coming out of a relationship,” Julia Michaels said.

She also revealed that “He had the verse sorted, but I didn’t like the chorus. I was honest with him and said it didn’t have any structure, so it made sense we do it together and in the same city.” Dean Lewis is 38.