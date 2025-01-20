Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell missed the band’s first concert of 2025 as he continues to recover from cancer treatment.

Frontman Joe Elliott, 65, addressed the audience at the band’s show at Foro Mazda in León, Mexico, on Saturday (January 18). Explaining Vivian's absence, he introduced John Zocco, the guitar technician for co-lead guitarist Phil Collen, as Vivian’s replacement for the night.

Joe told the crowd: “Vivian Campbell cannot be with us tonight. He’s just recovering from some treatment for his cancer. So, manfully, please say hello to the guy that’s standing in for him tonight, Mr. John Zocco on guitar.”

Vivian, 62, has battled Hodgkin lymphoma since 2013 and previously underwent immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial for pembrolizumab. Speaking on the Lymphoma Voices podcast in 2023, he reflected on his ongoing health challenges: "I'm still dealing with the lymphoma. It's sort of like – it's an American expression – Whac-a-Mole. You beat something back and then it pops up somewhere else. But it's been a pretty consistent battle, but it hasn't been too difficult for me. I deal with it fine. I've been able to live my life.

"For the bulk of those 10 years, I actually was doing immunotherapy. Starting in June of 2015, I started taking a drug called pembrolizumab. I remember at the time my doctors wanted me to do radiation and maybe a combination of radiation and chemo. And I just thought, 'Well, let's just try this immunotherapy thing. Let's see if this works.' So I managed to get on the trial. I'm happy to say that it worked well for me."

It is unclear what specific treatment Vivian recently underwent.

John Zocco has previously filled in for Vivian, including a surprise performance at the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event in Nashville last October. He also completed Def Leppard’s 27-date ‘Summer Stadium Tour’ in 2023.

The band now has a break in their schedule until their next performance in Puerto Rico on May 15.