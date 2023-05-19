Def Leppard are famous for hits such as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria and Photograph

Def Leppard are going on a huge world tour this summer. (Getty Images)

British rock icons Def Leppard are heading on a huge worldwide tour this summer and it kicks off in Sheffield where their journey started 46 years ago.

Def Leppard are viewed as one of the biggest rock bands of their era - they established themselves as part of a new wave of British heavy metal during the 1980s and they are best known for hits such as Pour Some Sugar On Me, Hysteria and Photograph.

The band members Rick Savage, Joe Elliot, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell will be performing in a series of different cities around the UK during their summer tour and have announced major shows in Sheffield, London and Glasgow. Outside of the UK, the band will also heading to other major cities worldwide including Budapest, Krakow and Lisbon.

But what are the dates for the Def Leppard tour and when do tickets go on sale?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the tour as well as information about the support act.

Who is supporting Def Leppard on their tour?

Def Leppard kick off their world tour on Friday 19 May.

The Sheffield band will be accompanied on the tour by American heavy metal band Motley Crue who were formed in Hollywood, California in 1981.

Motley Crue are best known for hits such as Kickstart My Heart, Girls, Girls, Girls and Dr Feelgood. The group currently consists of Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and John Lowery (John 5).

When is the Def Leppard tour?

Def Leppard and Motley Crue have lined up a number of huge shows this summer - their tour kick off at Sheffield nightclub Leadmill on Friday 19 May and it finishes on Friday 18 August at the Sun Bowl stadium in Texas, USA.

These are the UK and Ireland dates for Def Leppard’s tour:

19 May - Leadmill, Sheffield (England)

22 May - Bramall Lane, Sheffield (England)

1 July - Wembley Stadium, London (England)

2 July - Lytham festival, Lancashire (England)

4 July - Marlay Park, Dublin (Ireland)

6 July - Glasgow Green, Glasgow (Scotland)

Ticket details

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available on the Def Leppard official website. Tickets for the Leadmill show are sold out but you can join a waiting list on the official Leadmill website.

Tickets for the other UK dates are being sold through the LiveNation website.

A standard ticket is typically priced around £61.85 while VIP packages range between £350 and £419.

VIP tickets allow fans to have a unique experience including front row seats, sound checks and meeting and greeting the band members. Fans are also treated to Def Leppard merchandise and a signed picture through the VIP tickets.

Possible set list

Def Leppard are performing for the first time since their show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood,USA on 12 March.

They have not yet confirmed their setlist for this upcoming tour but their last show does give fans an inkling of what they can expect.

The last show featured 17 different songs and this was the playlist for their previous concert: