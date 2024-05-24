Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Demi Moore’s movie The Substance which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, features a vomited-up breast.

Just as viewers thought they had been shocked to new heights when Barry Keoghan's character had sex with a grave in Saltburn, Demi Moore's new movie seems to be going a step further.

The movie by Coralie Fargeat is about a fading A-list actress Elizabeth Sparkle who is played by Demi Moore. She is rejected by her boss for a younger star (the actress Margaret Qualley plays the younger star).

The Hollywood Reporter explains that “What starts as a social satire soon slips deep into gory horror territory, as Moore’s character takes bloody revenge on the system that rejected her and her ageing body, only to find out she is also at war with herself.”

Demi Moore, along with her co-star Dennis Quaid who plays her sleazy boss and Coralie Fargeat received a 13-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. When discussing selecting the script, Demi Moore said: “I look for things that push me out of my comfort zone; the opportunity to make a better person and actor. This touched on so many themes that we all face, we seek validation and belonging. By doing (the movie) it takes us to extremes and allows us to step into it in a unique way.”

Demi Moore also revealed at the Cannes Film Festival press conference that making the movie was “a very raw experience that required a depth of vulnerability and willingness to expose myself emotionally and physically that definitely pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

Coralie Fargeat was inspired to make the movie The Substance as she entered her forties and said: “I had the feeling of, ‘Okay, now I’m going to disappear – it’s done’,” she explained. “When you reflect on this, you say, ‘What leads me to think like that?’ I’m an educated person, I’m a feminist, and [yet] still all those ideas have found a way to penetrate my brain.

