News anchor Dick McMichael retired from the anchor desk in 2000 and died at Columbus Hospice House.

Beloved news anchor Dick McMichael will be best remembered for presenting on WTVM, a television station in Columbus, Georgia, USA. In an interview with the station in 2013, he said: “People will recognize me, and they say, ‘You’re, you’re?’ And I’ll say, ‘I used to be Dick McMichael.”

In the interview, Dick McMichael also said: “They walk up to you ‘cause they feel they know you because they’ve been watching you on TV, and they’ve invited you into their home and consider you a friend.”

Chuck Williams paid tribute to Dick McMichael on Facebook and wrote: “He was simply a legend. The standard of integrity all of us who do this job should strive to uphold. He was also a trusted friend and mentor. RIP, Dick. See you on the other side.”

Steve Scott also took to Facebook to share his memories of Dick McMichael and wrote: DICK MCMICHAEL- A TRUE GENTLEMAN. I just learned that my dear friend Dick McMichael has died. I will miss our lunches at Bonefish and the fascinating conversations we had.”

Seve Scott also wrote: “A giant in local TV, a good friend and a true gentleman.

“Thanks for the memories Dick.”

Colin Scroggins, a news anchor, wrote: “Rest in peace to the iconic newsman of Columbas, Dick MicMichael has passed. A true legend in this field of work. You will be missed. Keeping his family, friends and former co-workers in our thoughts and prayers.”

WTVM reported that “The veteran news anchor, a prominent figure at WTVM from 1986 until 2000, spent most of that time co-anchoring with Dee Armstrong at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. He joined the station after spending many years at local CBS affiliate WRBL.

“Even after retiring from WTVM, McMichael remained a familiar face around town.”