The federal sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has kicked off with jury selection taking place.

The trial, which sees Combs facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges, began on Monday, May 5 in New York City. Combs, 55, was in attendance for the jury selection process alongside his lawyers.

The hearing, led by Judge Arun Subramanian, saw a group of around three dozen potential jurors quizzed in a questionnaire over their familiarity with the case and whether they would be able to take part in a fair and impartial trial. Judge Subramanian gave them a brief overview of the sex trafficking and racketeering charges against Combs, and told them that he had pleaded not guilty and was currently presumed innocent.

They were asked if they had seen news reports of the charges, which included a key piece of evidence which allegedly shows Combs physically assaulting one of his accusers. The potential jurors were also asked if they were familiar with a list of stars and notable people, including rapper Kanye West, actor Michael B. Jordan, and comedy actor Mike Myers. It is currently unknown how the stars relate to the trial, however Combs was well-known for hosting star-studded party that were attended by A-listers.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges at his federal trial in New York, which kicked off this week with jury selection. | AFP via Getty Images

Jury selection was briefly paused during the first day of the trial when Combs, who has been in custody in a federal lockup in Brooklyn since his arrest in September, told the court that he was “a little nervous” and requested a bathroom break.

Selection is set to continue to on Tuesday, May 6. A jury is not expected to be chosen before Wednesday, May 7. Opening statement and testimonies are scheduled to be heard from next week.

In a 17-page indictment, it was alleged that Combs engaged in a pattern of abusive behaviours against women and other alleged victims over the course of two decades. The prosecution claims that women were manipulated into drug-fueled sexual performances with male sex workers, with Combs labelling the encounters as ‘freak offs’.

Prosecutors allege that Combs offered the women help in the entertainment industry if they performed and cut them off if they refused. They also accuse Combs of using violence to intimidate his alleged victims, with details in the indictment including kidnapping, beatings and arson.

Combs and his lawyers have denied all charges, stating that any sexual encounters were consensual. His lawyers have also maintained that he did not coerce people into the encounters and that his actions do not amount to criminal racketeering.