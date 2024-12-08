Disney influencer Dominique Brown dies age 34 at Christmas food event
Brown reportedly died after suffering an allergic reaction at a festive food event.
The influencer, whose content centred around Disney products, attended a BoxLunch Christmas party last Thursday, where she is said to have suffered a severe allergic reaction to food she ate there. According to reports, attendees claimed Brown was assured the food did not contain an ingredient she was allergic to, but this turned out to be incorrect.
BoxLunch, the event’s host, issued a statement expressing its sorrow over her death, confirming that she had experienced a “medical emergency” during the event.
What’s worse, other influencers at the event were allegedly far more interested in taking photographs for their socials than taking her to the hospital.
One social media follower, who described Brown as her mother’s best friend of more than ten years, shared details about the incident, stating that Brown had a peanut allergy. They said: “She asked if there was peanuts in the food and everyone told her no. When she instantly felt bad she asked someone to take her to the hospital, everyone said no and to take pictures first. So sad.”
Speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for BoxLunch said: “We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles.
“Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time.”