Priscilla, the wife of DJ Stelio Mitsos, paid an emotional tribute to him after his death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Stelio Mitsos died after collapsing at his home from a cardiac arrest at 56. His wife Priscilla took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband and said: “I am writing to share, as most of you already know the devastating news that my husband, DJ Stelio, passed away peacefully yesterday. He was not only my husband but also my first love and the center of my universe.

“Everything Stelio did was driven by his selfless love to make me happy. While his passing has left me completely heartbroken, I am grateful for the cherished memories we created and the life we built together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has reached out to me. I am grateful to my family, koumbare, and close friends for their support and comfort at the hospital, and for never leaving my side.

Priscilla, the wife of DJ Stelio Mitsos, paid an emotional tribute to him after his death. Photo: priscillapersephoni_mitsos/Instagram | priscillapersephoni_mitsos/Instagram

“Stelio was a highly respected and loved figure in Adelaide, renowned for his exceptional talent as a DJ, business owner of Glamour Entertainment, and promoter. I am deeply proud of all he achieved. His absence has left an unfillable void in my life, and I miss him so much.

“Fly high my beautiful husband. Rest in peace, and always look over me, as I don't know how im going to continue without you by my side.

“Love you Forever 💔

The photo below was one of our favourites, our happy place Greece.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After posting her tribute, Priscilla has been inundated with messages of support and one fan said: “I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I lost my husband of 35 years this past January and still heartbroken. There are no words of comfort. Just take one day at a time. May his memory be eternal 🤍🙏.”

Another fan said: “Priscilla, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts with you and your family. Xx”

DJ Stelio Mitsos collapsed at his home in Salisbury, a northern suburb of Adelaide, South Australia. His funeral service took place on September 23, 2025.

According to the Greek City Times, “Over the course of decades in the entertainment scene, Mitsos became a fixture at weddings, parties, and sell-out shows. In 2022, he founded Glamour Entertainment, helping bring leading Greek performers to Adelaide audiences. Known for his warmth and signature sets, he left an indelible mark on the community’s celebrations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunnybrae Estate paid tribute to Stelio on Facebook and wrote: “Yesterday we said farewell to our friend and work colleague @djstelio . He always graced us with his beautiful smile, awesome music and professionalism towards our team and the guests. He will be truly missed but never forgotten. Our deepest condolences to @priscillapersephoni_mitsos and Stelio’s family. .”