Scottish DJ Keith McIvor, who performed under the name JD Twitch, has died at 57

Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ Keith McIvor following his death at 57.

In July of this year, Scottish DJ Keith McIvor revealed that he had been diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumour. It has now been revealed that the DJ who performed under the name JD Twitch has died at just 57.

The death of DJ Keith McIvor was announced by music producer Jonnie Wilkes and he said: “ It’s with immense sadness that I’m writing to tell you Keith passed away peacefully yesterday at 2.06pm at The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow. In a 28 year partnership he changed my life immeasurably and together we took our work in directions and to places few people are lucky enough to explore.

“I am forever grateful for everything he bestowed on me, both as a partner in music and as a friend. Keith’s intensity and passion for life, for music, for creativity and for positive change simply never let up. He was formidable.

“His belief in people and the idea that standing together, that our collective strength is powerful was unwavering. I loved him for that.My thoughts are with Keith’s family and friends. Thank you to them and the extended group who have tirelessly supported Keith and each other in the last few months.

“Thank you to the staff at The Hospice who made this last while as good as it possibly could be. Keith left us far too soon. He will go now to travel those space-ways but I know his energy remains in every one of us who had the privilege of knowing him. I love you forever Keith.“ All things pass, into the night…”

Johnnie Wilkes and Keith McIvor worked together running the club night Optimo Espacio in Sub Club in Glasgow. In July of this year, Brains Trust, took to Instagram and wrote: “Brainstrust would like to offer its thanks and support to Keith McIvor, perhaps better known as the legendary JD Twitch. Keith has an incurable brain tumour diagnosis and this Sunday there is an event at Queens Park Glasgow to raise funds for his treatment and care. Any surplus funds will be divided between a number of nominated charities of which brainstrust is one. Thank you Keith from all at brainstrust.”

The Instagram page for Kelburn Garden Party paid tribute to Keith and wrote: “RIP Keith "JD Twitch" McIvor. It's a sad and heavy day for the Scottish and global underground club scene 😢

“Keith played for us many times, solo and with his partner Johnny as @optimoespacio and we cherish these memories dearly.

“Each time he visited Kelburn it was a lesson in music selection, performance, technical skill, grace and righteous dancefloor energy - we have all learned so much from you Keith - a leading light and inspiration way beyond the DJ booth - may you rest in eternal power. Our thoughts are with your family, friends and collaborators 🙏.”