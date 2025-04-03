Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darts sensation Luke Littler has experienced nothing short of a meteoric rise to fame.

At just 16, the Warrington-born player shocked fans by defeating some of the sport’s biggest names, including his idol Raymond van Barneveld. Though he fell short in the final against Luke Humphries, Littler made history earlier this year by becoming the youngest-ever winner of the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace.

His rapid rise to fame has shone the spotlight on him - sometimes to the frustration of his rivals - and has catapaulted darts back into the mainstream. But alongside his generational talents in-game, his personal life has also caught people’s interest.

Littler, now 18, was previously in a relationship with beauty consultant Eloise Milburn, who is five years older than him. During their time together, Milburn faced an onslaught of online abuse, with some of Littler’s fans accusing her of being a ‘gold digger’ and chasing fame - a claim her mother strongly denied.

Luke Littler success has continued in the last few months. The 18-year-old became PDC World Champion at the beginning of 2025, and recently picked up his first win of the Premier League season.

The pair reportedly split up as they were struggling to spend quality time together, especially with Littler travelling around for tournaments.

Now, ‘The Nuke’ is rumored to be dating beautician Faith Millar. The two were seen together in Newcastle last week after his appearance in the Premier League of Darts. They left the venue under a security escort, with Littler appearing to have his arm around her as they got into a car.

Despite speculation, both have denied any romantic involvement. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “Faith and Luke met a few weeks ago. They just clicked and since then have spent quite a bit of time with each other.

“They live quite close to each other so it’s been easy to meet up. Faith has met Luke’s mum and dad and some of the friends he grew up with and she’s been round to his mansion a few times.

“That’s as far as it goes, they are just good friends for now. Nothing more. Luke doesn’t want a girlfriend at the moment, he’s focusing on his darts and is too busy travelling around the country to start up a relationship.”

Since starting his career, Littler has won more than £1m in prize money on the PDC circuit, although will have been taxed on his winnings. According to the Sun, his net worth already exceeds £1.5m - and with a lengthy career ahead of him, that number is only going to go up.