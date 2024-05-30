Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former actor Dylan Minnette has left fans divided after he revealed he quit acting because it felt like ‘a job’.

The 27-year-old, who is also a member of the indie rock band The Wallows, first started acting when he was just eight-years-old and shot to fame following his portrayal of Clay Jense in the hit Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why.

However, since his starring role he has decided to turn his back on acting, to instead focus on his music career, but what exactly has Dylan Minnette said and why is it going down so badly with fans? Here’s everything you need to know.

What has Dylan Minnette said about quitting acting?

Minnette has revealed why he quit acting, during an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, he explained the profession had started to feel like “a job”.

The former actor, who is also a member of indie rock band The Wallows said: “I was fortunate to find success in acting. I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in what I’ve had in acting.”

He continued: “But it also started to feel like a bit of a job. And I was in a very fortunate position, it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then it was just starting to feel like just a job.”

The discussion has left fans divided, with many taking to social media to query the logic of quitting your job, because it feels like a job. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “So he stopped doing his job because it was feeling like a job?” Another joked: “I hate it when my job starts feeling like a job.”

Whilst a third added: “I get what he’s trying to say…but this feels a little tone deaf considering how lucky he is do to what he does for a living while others work 9-5’s to make a living.”