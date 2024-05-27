Eric is the latest thriller coming to Netflix and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as puppeteer Vincent.

Benedict Cumberbatch has described his experience starring in the upcoming Netflix thriller, Eric, as “ludicrous”.

The Sherlock actor dresses up in a 7-foot monster suit to depict the character Vincent, a puppeteer living in New York in the 1980s whose nine-year-old son goes missing. Cumberbatch has opened up on the emotional impact of his character, describing it as, “the roles that you yearn for.”

Created and written by Abi Morgan, whose other creations include The Hour and The Split, describes the thriller as, “a very simple fable… about a boy who goes missing and the quest of his father to find him”. Here’s everything you need to know about Eric and what Benedict Cumberbatch has said about the Netflix thriller.

What is Eric about?

Eric follows Vincent (Benedict Cumberbatch), one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show Good Day Sunshine, whose life unravels when his nine-year-old son, Edgar, goes missing on the way to school.

Vincent becomes convinced that if he can recreate the character in his son’s drawings, a blue monster puppet called Eric, and put him on TV, then Edgar will realise he is loved and will come home. As he begins to alienate family, friends and even the police, Vincent will stop at nothing in his pursuit to bring his son home, with the help of Eric.

What has Benedict Cumberbatch said about Eric?

Cumberbatch, who is no stranger to emotional roles, describes his performance in Eric as the kind “that you yearn for”. The 47-year-old told PA: “I guess that it’s a weird thing to say, (but) I guess to watch, it should feel pretty difficult and like: ‘Wow, okay, they’re going through something’ but actually to do it as an actor, that’s the meat and drink. It’s the roles that you yearn for.”

He continued: “There’s substance, there’s a proper journey to go on. And that’s a wonderful thing, even though it means going through a lot of darkness to get to the light.”

When Cumberbatch first entered discussions for the role, he says he only read three scripts: “but I got pitched his whole journey, from the toxic, self destructive mess that he is in and creates around him, the pain that causes and all the damage he’s doing to himself and others, to where he gets to by the end.” He added: “I thought: ‘That’s a journey I want to go on. That’s an incredible way of examining the wider issues and themes of the story’”.

Speaking about donning the seven foot monster suit to play Eric, he told the BBC: “It was one of the most ludicrous things I’ve ever done - and I’ve done a few. It was fun though, and painfully funny.”

When can I watch Eric on Netflix?

Eric starring Benedict Cumberbatch will be available to watch on Netflix from May 30.

