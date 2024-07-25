Eamonn Holmes shares health update as he seeks new treatment on anti-gravity treadmill
The GB News host, who has been vocal about his back problems and other health challenges over the years, posted a video of himself using an anti-gravity treadmill. It comes as Holmes seeks new forms of treatment for his debilitating health.
Holmes, 64, is reportedly living a “solitary” life in a London apartment following his split from long-term wife Ruth Langsford. It came after Langsford found messages between him and another woman.
In the video’s caption, he reflected on better times, saying he was “trying to remember what it felt like to have legs that worked." Holmes, who has recently been seen using both walking aids and a wheelchair, said: “This is my latest exploit. This is what's called an anti-gravity treadmill. It's an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill. And the reason it's called anti-gravity is you'll see down here - I'm being supported by quite a big balloon. And the balloon holds my weight.
“What it does really, the machine, if I now walk or run in this, and it helps my legs and my body remember what it was like to move like this before things went wrong, that have been wrong for a long time. So this gives me a certain amount of freedom and the idea is that I build up muscle memory and y'know things will happen, hopefully in the future.
“For the moment, I'll do half an hour on this.”
Holmes’ health struggles have been well-documented, both by the media and by himself. In 2021, he informed his fans about a back injury that resulted in chronic pain, the cause of which was unclear. After undergoing treatment for a spinal injury, he suffered a fall a month later that left him unable to walk.
Since then, he has been undergoing regular physiotherapy sessions. Commenting on these sessions he said: “[It’s] more painful than it looks - I do a lot of pushing, and Johnny does a lot of pulling. This is a typical day for me.”
