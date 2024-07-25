Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eamonn Holmes has resorted to trying state-of-the-art technology to aid his mobility amid his ongoing health issues.

The GB News host, who has been vocal about his back problems and other health challenges over the years, posted a video of himself using an anti-gravity treadmill. It comes as Holmes seeks new forms of treatment for his debilitating health.

Holmes, 64, is reportedly living a “solitary” life in a London apartment following his split from long-term wife Ruth Langsford. It came after Langsford found messages between him and another woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video’s caption, he reflected on better times, saying he was “trying to remember what it felt like to have legs that worked." Holmes, who has recently been seen using both walking aids and a wheelchair, said: “This is my latest exploit. This is what's called an anti-gravity treadmill. It's an Alter G anti-gravity treadmill. And the reason it's called anti-gravity is you'll see down here - I'm being supported by quite a big balloon. And the balloon holds my weight.

“What it does really, the machine, if I now walk or run in this, and it helps my legs and my body remember what it was like to move like this before things went wrong, that have been wrong for a long time. So this gives me a certain amount of freedom and the idea is that I build up muscle memory and y'know things will happen, hopefully in the future.

“For the moment, I'll do half an hour on this.”

Holmes’ health struggles have been well-documented, both by the media and by himself. In 2021, he informed his fans about a back injury that resulted in chronic pain, the cause of which was unclear. After undergoing treatment for a spinal injury, he suffered a fall a month later that left him unable to walk.