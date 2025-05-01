Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sir Elton John is famous for his outlandish outfits and spectacular glasses so his new partnership with Specsavers must be a match made in heaven for fans.

The 'Rocket Man' legend has teamed up with Specsavers on the new Elton John Eyewear range, with 12 optical frames and two limited edition sunglasses inspired by key moments in his life and career.

Sir Elton said: "Glasses have always been a big part of who I am. For me, style is all about confidence and expressing who you truly are. That’s exactly what this collection is about, its helping people feel fantastic in frames that celebrate their individuality.

"Specsavers and I share the belief that everyone should have access to eyewear that makes them feel like the best version of themselves. I can’t wait for people to find a pair they love and make them their own."

Here are 7 of our favourite Elton looks from over the decades, with the focus firmly on his glass:

1. Elton John passes through Heathrow Airport on his way back from Los Angeles in 1974.

2, Sometimes you just need to clear the lenses! Elton at home in 1973 wearing his latest boots, 5 platform size and his glasses have window screen wipers.

3, Elton dressed up in an outrageous wig and French-style costume for his 47th birthday celebrations in London, 1994.

4, There’s no dressing down for Elton even when he is at home in his new £100,000 mansion in Surrey. This was the look of 1974.

5, Elton headlining the BST concert in Hyde Park, London, 2022.

6, Elton pictured on his arrival from a recording session in Los Angeles, at Heathrow Airport. He was a wearing a blue boiler suit with ESSO printed on the back, a bowler hat, dark glasses and a striped scarf.

7, Elton John with his Ivor Novello Award in 1977. He won the award for the Best Pop Song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - a number one hit single.

The 78-year-old musician's husband David Furnish attended a launch night for the Specsavers collection this week. The items - which will be available in store and online from Wednesday - are inspired by classic tracks like 'Tiny Dancer', 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' and 'Crocodile Rock'.

Specsavers said: "Each pair features key signature details, such as the iconic ‘E’ mark symbolising Elton’s personal stamp of approval, and the star — a nod to his illustrious career. Whether it’s oversized frames that capture a fearless spirit like 'Captain Fantastic', the classic twist of 'Ballad', timeless sophistication of 'Scholar', or the subtle sparkle of 'Diamond Dust', every frame is crafted with Elton’s unmistakable aesthetic in mind."

Bianca Swan, Specsavers Style Editor, added: "Elton John’s impact on music, fashion, and self-expression is undeniable, and this collection captures that magic. Each frame tells a story, offering a balance of everyday versatility with individuality and style at the core of the collection. Whether you want a subtle nod to Elton’s iconic look or a bold show-stopping piece, there’s something for everyone in this collection.”