Former adult film actress Emily Willis who has been left permanently disabled following a cardiac arrest once briefly dated another porn star who is now in prison for human trafficking.

Before making her name as a porn star, Willis met Andre Garcia, a recruiter and performer for the now-infamous GirlsDoPorn website after matching with Garcia on Tinder, who encouraged her to enter the business.

Garcia, 44, was later sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release in June 2021 for his role in a human trafficking operation that coerced young women into making pornographic videos under false pretences.

According to reports, Willis recalled how she got involved in adult films, explaining that she had met someone on Tinder who introduced her to the site.

"I met someone on Tinder and we started dating," Willis told Captain Jack in a previous interview. "He had a site, GirlsDoPorn, and he asked if I wanted to do a porno with him. I was so starstruck and I said, ‘Yeah, whatever, let’s do it!’ I was really uncomfortable with it and after that, I fell in love with it. After my first two scenes with them, I decided I needed to do more. This needs to be in my life."

The Tinder match she referred to was later revealed to be Garcia. However, speaking to XBIZ, Willis later acknowledged that she was aware she had been misled but chose to continue her career in the industry.

"I knew from the start that I was being lied to about the scenes," Willis told XBIZ via text message. "Everything they tried to say was a lie. It was pretty obvious, to be honest. It just didn’t matter to me, I wanted to do porn regardless, and after my first two scenes for GDP I’ve had no association with Andre or any of the guys."

Regarding her connection with Garcia, Willis clarified, "I only dated Dre for about a month when he asked me to shoot for them."

Court documents reveal that between 2013 and 2019, Garcia worked alongside Michael James Pratt and Matthew Isaac Wolfe to fraudulently recruit and coerce women into filming explicit content. The victims were misled, threatened, and manipulated into participating, believing the footage would remain private.

However, the videos were secretly posted online and generated millions of dollars for the website’s owners. According to the Department of Justice, some women suffered physical injuries, while others were threatened with legal action or stranded without flights home if they attempted to back out.

The Department of Justice report said video shoots, held in hotel rooms or other short-term rentals, often took several hours, not the 30 minutes Garcia had initially promised them.

Exits were blocked by camera and recording equipment, and if the victims changed their mind about participating in the video, Garcia and his co-conspirators threatened to sue them, cancel their flights home, or post the footage that was already filmed online, “which, unbeknownst to the victims, was going to happen anyway,” the DOJ said.

In December 2020, as part of a plea deal, Garcia admitted that he worked from 2013 to 2019 as a “recruiter and adult film performer for GirlsDoPorn and GirlsDoToys adult websites,” according to the FBI.

During his sentencing hearing, Garcia apologised, calling the porn industry an "evil business", but dozens of victims shared gut-wrenching impact statements detailing the trauma they endured.

Pratt was charged in October 2019 in the Southern District of California with sex trafficking crimes in connection with a scheme to deceive and coerce young women to appear in pornographic videos. Pratt was an international fugitive for more than three years before he was arrested in Spain in December 2022. Earlier in 2022, he was named to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Willis, 26, was admitted to Summit Malibu, a private treatment facility, on January 27, 2024, seeking treatment for ketamine addiction. She then suffered an anoxic brain injury as a result of her medical emergency and is now paralysed, though her family’s attorney has confirmed she has shown some progress in her recovery.

Willis has been moved from a care facility to her mother’s home in Utah, where she continues to receive treatment and support. Her family have now initiated a lawsuit against the rehab centre, alleging negligence and mistreatment that led to permanent brain damage and left her in a vegetative state.

Born Litzy Lara Banuelos in Argentina on December 29, 1998, Willis rose to fame in the porn industry, earning titles such as Penthouse Pet of the Year Runner-Up (2020) and Playboy All Star of the Month (2021).

Although she was once romantically linked to Garcia, her current dating life remains unclear due to her serious medical condition.