Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don Mischer produced events such as Olympic opening ceremonies and six Super Bowl halftime shows.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmy-winning director Don Mischer has died at the age of 85. Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the Directors Guild of America said in a statement that “Don was simply iconic,” and also said: “His mastery of directing live events was a fast-paced symphony of meticulous planning combined with on-the-spot decision-making that elevated our nation’s greatest cultural events, always capturing the human spirit behind them.

“From the Oscars to the Super Bowl halftime show, to the opening ceremonies of the Olympics, political conventions and inaugurations, Don’s skill as a Director elevated the emotions, excitement and importance of these live worldwide moments, creating lifelong memories for audiences around the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa Taylor paid tribute to Don Mischer on Facebook and wrote: “Life is all about who you inspire.

Emmy-winning director Don Mischer dies at home at the age of 85. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“It’s taken me a minute to collect my thoughts about the loss of Don Mischer. I’ve had a beautiful, unbelievable career- filled with surreal moments that I still can’t believe actually happened.

“Don. YOU. My inspiration and at times, my mentor. You were a gift to us all- and you will be deeply missed. YOU are the reason I’ve had the journey I’ve had and for that, I am forever grateful.

Teresa ended her tribute with these words: Don: YOU are the reason I do what I do. You taught me to always look for the humor, even in the madness. You were a legend. A gift in my life- and to this world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, Don Mischer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also behind the 2009 inaugural celebration for Barack Obama.

The Los Angeles Times reported that “Among the most notable of Mischer‘s live productions were Super Bowl halftime performances with Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Tom Petty and, perhaps the most memorable of all time, a rain-drenched performance by Prince in 2007. The 12-minute concert turned into a cinematic experience, featuring a breathtaking rendition of “Purple Rain” amid violet lighting and an unexpected downpour.”