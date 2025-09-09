Erin Bates’s husband Chad last gave an update on his wife’s condition two days ago.

Chad Bates, the husband of Erin Bates, took to Instagram two days ago to give the latest update on his wife’s condition. He shared a photograph of Erin with their newborn baby Henry and wrote: “With tears in our eyes, we are praising the Lord that we are on the road to recovery. ❤️‍🩹 Your prayers have definitely touched heaven. 🙏🏻”

A week ago, Chad Bates revealed on Instagram that his wife, Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates had given birth to their seventh child and said: “After a long and emotional labor, our miracle arrived.

“Henry Blythe was born August 25th. 💙

“Henry is doing wonderful, but we would so appreciate your prayers for Erin as she continues to recover from some complications.

“We thank the Lord for carrying us through and for the gift of this precious boy. 💙”

He then shared a video of Erin with Henry and wrote: “Back where he belongs 😘 I’ve never felt so thankful. Your prayers have been felt and so appreciated.”

Unfortunately, he then posted and said: “We wanted to thank each and every one of you for all the prayers and support you have given on our behalf. It’s been a week since our miracle, Henry came into the world. He is doing well in the NICU and is our bundle of happiness.

“We had asked for prayer for recovery for Erin due to complications. Her labor was longer and more intense than previous births. She has been fighting through it and has been such a light and sweet testimony of grace to nurses, staff, and doctors alike. We are all moved by her kindness and gratefulness in the midst of pain.

“Erin developed a severe UTI and kidney infection, which sent her into septic shock. She is currently still in the ICU as doctors continue to treat, diagnose, and search for answers. We would covet your prayers for this beautiful girl who is such a light in a dark world. We are holding onto God’s promises. -Chad.”

Chad then gave another worrying update and said: “I have so many mixed emotions as I share this.Last night, Erin suffered a lengthy and severe seizure.

“Up to this point, Erins infection was getting better, but we found ourselves back in a place of heartache, uncertainty, and tears.She is in the ICU, and the doctors are running scans and tests to determine the cause. Erin is extremely weak and spent hours only half conscious.

“As her husband, it is one of the hardest things I’ve ever faced — to sit by her side and watch her struggle while being so helpless to ease her suffering. I love her more deeply than words can express, and I can’t even imagine life without my best friend. The hours have been long and heavy, and I know many hearts are aching to see her this way, along with mine. We hold on to faith that healing is coming, even in the midst of the unknown. Your prayers are felt and we are forever grateful.”

Michaela Bates, the sister of Erin, had shared a photograph of her with her nephew on Instagram and wrote: “A huge thank you to every who has been praying for my sister Erin and her family over the past few days. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of love, concern and prayer.

“Tho I have not been able to respond to every message please know that the comments, texts, and messages have touched our hearts deeply and we are so grateful. Henry is an absolute angel baby and we are completely in love with him. #nephew #auntie #family.”

Following the latest post by Chad Bates on Instagram, fans have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts. One wrote: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say “She’s ok”. She probably has a long journey to normal, good health. And that’s if she’s lucky.”

Three days ago, another fan wrote: “Yes...chad just posted a video of erin in bed still hooked up but holding and kissing baby henry. She still has a long road.”

In June, Erin shared a photograph of Chad with their six children in honour of Father’s Day and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to the most gentle, selfless, and devoted dad.”

“Each of our children adore you—not just for your warmth and tenderness, but for the quiet strength you lead with every single day. You lead our family by serving, never shying away from the hard or messy moments.

“When I feel overwhelmed, you step in without hesitation, without complaint—always giving, always present. We are beyond blessed to call you ours. You are a beautiful reflection of our Heavenly Father, and your love is a gift we never take for granted. 💛”