The family of news anchor Mark Spain, who had only been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three weeks before his recent death, have sent a mesage to his fans.

Mark Spain was best known as a news anchor for TV station WSET, which is based in Lynchburg in Virginia in the States. He died in December at the age of 64.

Since his death, there has been an outpouring of grief for Spain who was beloved by viewers. Now, on an official professional working page for the late Spain his family have thanked his fans for their support.

In a statement, they said: “Words cannot fully express how deeply touched we’ve been by your overwhelming love, support, and prayers during this time. Each card, message, and kind word has reminded us that we are not walking this path alone.

“We know you are grieving alongside us, and yet, in your pain, you have chosen to lift us up. It is this shared strength and compassion that truly defines what it means to be a community.

“Together, we find strength, healing, and the courage to move forward in time. Thank you for being a light in our lives during these dark moments. We are forever grateful for each of you. Blessings. With love and gratitude, The Spain family.”

News anchor Mark Spain died three weeks after cancer diagnosis. Photo: Mark Spain- ABC 13/Facebook | Photo: Mark Spain- ABC 13/Facebook

Spain’s death was announced over Christmas by his widow Lynita Spain. Posting on Facebook, she wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my loving husband Mark. Our family along with the city of Lynchburg lost a man of hope, someone who loves his city and stood for equality, treating others with respect and kindness. He was a husband, father, brother, friend and a positive light in the community.”

She went on: “My first true love. He brought so much joy, compassion, love and strength into our lives and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. The last 23 years have been a wonderful journey filled with love, laughter and many wonderful memories. A journey that I would do all over again.”

She ended her tribute to her late husband with these words: “This new journey, one I never thought I’d be on, as a single parent will be a new and challenging one. God is walking alongside us, guiding and protecting us. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

TV station WSET station also paid tribute to Spain and wrote: “For nearly a decade you have welcomed him into your home and felt like he was family. Mark also saw those in this city as family. Anyone familiar with his Facebook page remembers how often he started the day with a post starting with "Hi sunshines."