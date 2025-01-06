Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jay Osmond, the brother of the late singer Wayne Osmond has paid a further tribute to him as he continues to mourn his death.

Wayne Osmond, who sang with his brothers in chart-topping pop group The Osmonds, died aged 73, on January 1, his family confirmed. He died of a stroke and leaves behind his wife and five children.

Wayne’s brother Jay took to Facebook over the weekend to share a second tribute to his late sibling. Posting a photo of a cartoon which shows figures turning yellow when another man enters the group and starts sharing his light, he wrote: “I love this picture and I keep thinking about how Wayne was such a light to me throughout my life.”

He went on: “I loved seeing how he shared that light with others and how it changed the world. Whether it was with a heartfelt talk or a joke, he was always lifting everyone around him. Let's continue to share his example.”

In a previous tribute posted to Facebook on Thursday (January 2), Jay wrote: “A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne.

“It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey. Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades.

Merrill, Jay and Wayne Osmond performing with American pop group The Osmonds, at the Apollo, Glasgow, on the British leg of their European tour, 25th October 1973. | Getty Images

“As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn’t get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace. What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.

“The reunion he must’ve had with father and mother I’m sure was spectacular.”

Wayne, who arranged the group’s harmonies after being found to have perfect pitch and also played lead guitar in the group, retired from the band due to health issues in 2007.

In 1997, he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, which was successfully treated, but this damaged his cochlea, leaving Osmond nearly deaf, before a stroke in 2012 left him unable to play guitar.

He leaves behind wife Kathlyn White, who he married in 1974, and also their five children.