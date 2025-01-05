Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The donkey thought to have inspired the character in the Shrek films has died aged 30.

Miniature donkey Perry died after battling a painful hoof disease called laminitis, according to Palo Alto Online. The donkey was born in 1994 and had lived in Barron Park, Palo Alto, California, from the age of three.

In a statement on Instagram, the park said it was "heartbroken" at Perry's death. It added: "He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon”.

The first Shrek film was released in 2001 to massive critical success and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It tells the story of a lonely ogre who befriends a talking donkey named Donkey, known for his humour.

San Francisco Bay Area website SFGate previously reported that Perry posed for photos and sketches to model the Donkey character, and was paid around £60 for this role. Donkeys typically live to be between 25 and 40 years old.

Donkey is voiced by voiceover and live-action veteran Eddie Murphy. Known for his roles in The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop, and Dr Doolittle, Murphy is no stranger to comedic characters.

Murphy doesn’t have many voice roles in animation. However, you might also recognise his voice as another hilarious sidekick, Mishu, in Disney’s Mulan.