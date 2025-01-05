Who voices Donkey in Shrek - as real-life miniature donkey named Perry who inspired character dies aged 30

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The donkey thought to have inspired the character in the Shrek films has died aged 30.

Miniature donkey Perry died after battling a painful hoof disease called laminitis, according to Palo Alto Online. The donkey was born in 1994 and had lived in Barron Park, Palo Alto, California, from the age of three.

In a statement on Instagram, the park said it was "heartbroken" at Perry's death. It added: "He was a beloved member of our community and we know many people will be touched by his passing. Memorial plans will be announced soon”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The donkey thought to have inspired the character in the Shrek films has died aged 30. (Photo: Complex on Facebook)The donkey thought to have inspired the character in the Shrek films has died aged 30. (Photo: Complex on Facebook)
The donkey thought to have inspired the character in the Shrek films has died aged 30. (Photo: Complex on Facebook) | Complex on Facebook

The first Shrek film was released in 2001 to massive critical success and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It tells the story of a lonely ogre who befriends a talking donkey named Donkey, known for his humour.

San Francisco Bay Area website SFGate previously reported that Perry posed for photos and sketches to model the Donkey character, and was paid around £60 for this role. Donkeys typically live to be between 25 and 40 years old.

Donkey is voiced by voiceover and live-action veteran Eddie Murphy. Known for his roles in The Nutty Professor, Beverly Hills Cop, and Dr Doolittle, Murphy is no stranger to comedic characters.

Murphy doesn’t have many voice roles in animation. However, you might also recognise his voice as another hilarious sidekick, Mishu, in Disney’s Mulan.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice