Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Hollywood actor John Capodice, who starred alongside Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura, has died aged 83.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capodice starred in over 150 films and TV series during his decades-spanning career career, famously starring in General Hospital and alongside Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura. He died on Monday (30 December) with his cause of death yet to be announced.

He is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters Tessa De Pierro and Cassandra Hansen. His big break came in 1978 when he landed a role on popular daytime drama Ryan’s Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The much-loved Hollywood actor John Capodice, who starred alongside Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura, has died aged 83. (Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images) | Angela Weiss/Getty Images

In 1994 he bagged a recurring role in General Hospital and went on to star in many leading US sitcoms including Will and Grace, Seinfield and Law and Order. His final projects before his death included roles as a cab driver in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in 2023 and Big John in the 2024 series Conversations with Mobster. Capodice also featured as a voice over in several video game franchises and short films.

He is perhaps best known for playing Sgt Aguado in 1994's Ace Ventura: Pet detective. In the movie Aguado constantly laughs at and ridicules Ace, though Ace constantly one-ups and taunts him for being fat. The film was beloved at the box office making $107.2 million worldwide on a budget of $15million.