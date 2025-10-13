In May 2024, Hollywood star Adam Sandler was also seen playing basketball in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood star Adam Sandler is normally associated with glitzy red carpet events rather than playing basketball. However, in May 2024, NationalWorld reported that Adam Sandler was playing basketball at a leisure centre in London, Kensington to be precise.

The Mirror reported at the time that “Model and TikToker Cacherel appeared stunned as he filmed Adam, saying, “I’m in the ends yeah, west London. I pulled up to my local basketball court and look Bro, that;’s Adam Sandler, look bro, you lot think I’m messing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Forbes, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler is worth $41M. The actor is currently winning wave reviews for his performance as Ron, the manager to George Clooney’s movie star character Jay Kelly in the movie Jay Kelly and there are talks that he could be up for an Oscar nomination for his role.

'I cant believe this!' TikTok user in shock as she spots Adam Sandler playing basketball in London park. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Adam Sandler was spotted in London recently attending the Jay Kelly afterparty, along with the likes of George Clooney and his wife Amal. When he left the afterparty, Adam Sandler was spotted signing autographs for fans.

The afterparty for the premiere was also attended by the likes of Emma Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton.

Although Adam Sandler has been busy promoting his latest film, he has obviously had some time for some leisure activities as he was recently spotted playing basketball in Clapham, yes you did read that correctly, Clapham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun reported that “Spectators were left stunned as the iconic actor casually enjoyed a relaxing game on the court in Clapham Common, south London.In the video, he can be seen dribbling the ball and passing it to fellow players.”

In 2024, TikTok user Jess Brew filmed Adam Sandler basketball on TikTok and wrote: “I can’t believe this.”In reaction to her video, one fan wrote: “Why did you say ‘Not Adam Sandler’ when it is him?” whilst another fan said: “Imagine walking past and not realising Adam Sandler is right there.”