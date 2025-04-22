Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aurelio Costarella had recently been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disorder.

Fashion designer Aurelio Costarella has died at the age of 60 after a short battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rare brain disorder. His death was announced on his Instagram page.

The statement on Aurelio Costarella’s Instagram page read: “RIP: AURELIO COSTARELLA peacefully left this world this morning to begin his journey to a new one 🖤 sending love to all whose heart he has touched 🖤.” Following the statement, Aurelio Costarella’s account has been flooded with tribute messages.

Journalist Narelda Jacobs wrote: “Australia has lost a brilliant creator who touched the lives of so many. Aurelio was Perth’s gift to the world. His fashion made everyone lucky enough to wear it feel like a movie star. Thank you Aurelio for the special memories. My thoughts are with Paul and the Costarella family ❤️❤️❤️.”

Liam Graham wrote: “Aurelio your humour, kindness and compassion will stay with me forever. Thank you for giving me the time of day.Massive love to those closest to this truly beautiful man.

“Rest well my friend. 💚”

Fashion designer Aurelio Costarella has died at 60 after a short battle with a rare brain disorder. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Julia Morris wrote: “I am so very sad and sorry to hear this news. From fittings in the early mid 90’s to Logies gowns over the years… Aurelio was a brilliant and generous artist and designer but even more so, a gentleman of note. My deepest condolences jx,”

According to The West Australia, “In his final days, Aurelio was surrounded by loved ones including his brother Tony and his longtime friend and business partner Paul O’Connor.” The West Australia also reported that he had “recently been diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a cruel incurable condition that also took the life of his sister Gracie.”

The NHS describes Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease as “a rare and fatal condition that affects the brain. It causes brain damage that worsens rapidly over time. CJD appears to be caused by an abnormal infectious protein called a prion. These prions accumulate at high levels in the brain and cause irreversible damage to nerve cells.”

Aurelio Costarella dressed A-list celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Princess Mary of Denmark. He reportedly closed his brand down in 2017 as he started to struggle with depression.