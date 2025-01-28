Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shafi, whose legal name was Rasheed MH, directed more than 10 films during his career.

Actress Sowmya Menon also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Shafi and wrote: “Truly shocked, saddened, and devastated to hear about the loss of our dearest legendary director, Shafi sir. You were a true legend in the industry, giving us films that are irreplaceable and that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. You were a great friend, a brother, and someone who treated each of us as your own family. Working with you was an honour, unique and cherished experience that any actor would consider extraordinary.

“Sir, you always created a safe and welcoming environment on set, treating every artist, no matter their role or experience, with utmost care and respect. Your humor, warmth, and charm tensions during the most stressful times and bringing everyone together as a team. Whether it was actors, freshers, professionals, assistant directors, or technicians, you were the captain of the ship, leading with grace and kindness.You were not just a director but also a true family man who cared deeply for everyone around you. Even during our last conversations, your words of encouragement about chasing dreams and staying passionate resonated deeply with me.

“Thank you, sir, for all the support, motivation, and confidence you gave me and each one of us. Thank you for the priceless opportunity to work with you and learn from you. Myself and all your well wishers were keenly waiting for your new movies, your legacy as a director and as a wonderful human being will remain in the industry and in our hearts forever.

“Your loss is truly truly irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences go out to your family and loved ones.

“We will miss you forever, Shafi sir.😢😢🙏🙏”

Musician KS Chithra paid tribute to Shafi on Instagram and wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to the family members of Shafi. I know there are no words to ease your pain. May God give you all the strength to face this difficult time. I was lucky to work with him on many movies. His contributions will be remembered forever. Love and prayers.”

The Hindustan Times reported that “Among his other celebrated works are Pulival Kalyanam, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi, and Chattambinadu, solidifying his reputation as a prominent director in Malayalam cinema. His last directorial venture was the 2022 film Aanandam Paramanandam.”

Shafi’s cremation will reportedly take place on Sunday February 2 at Kaloor Muslim Juma Masjid in Kerala, India.