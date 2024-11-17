Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Director Halitha Shameem paid tribute to Suresh Sangaiah on social media platform X.

Halitha Shameem wrote: "Shocked and saddened to hear about @sureshsangaiah's passing. I've always held #OruKidayinKarunaiManu as a precious film and now with a deeper significance.” Along with the tribute, she shared a black and white photograph of filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah,

Many fans have been paying tribute to him on social media. One wrote: “A very talented film director. His last film #SathiyaSotthanai too was a unique attempt. Rip,” whilst Unchained Pictures wrote: “Unchained bids a heartfelt farewell to a cherished well-wisher and a filmmaker, Mr. Suresh Sangaiah. Your stories made us laugh, then think, and always feel deeply. Beyond being an exceptional artist, you were an incredible human being. We will miss you sir, and so will the world of cinema.”

According to The Hindu, “Suresh is known for helming the critically acclaimed film Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu. The movie, starring Vidharth and Raveena Ravi, released in 2017. The film was a dramedy with a goat having a pivotal role in the plot.

“His second film was Sathiya Sothanai, starring Premgi Amaren. The movie was completed just before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in 2020.”

According to India Today, the filmmaker died after battling liver failure at hospital.