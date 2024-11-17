Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kiki Håkansson was born in Stockholm and was an accounts clerk when she left school.

Kiki Håkansson was born Kerstin Margareta Hakansson and had only been modelling a year when she won the Miss World title in 1951. The Miss World’s Instagram paid tribute to the model which read: “The first Miss World, Kiki Håkansson from Sweden passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4th, at her home in California. She was 95. Kiki passed away in her sleep, and according to her children, “she went peacefully, comfortably, and well taken care of”.

“Kiki became Miss World in 1951, in London.

“Her son, Chris Andersen, described his mom as “real, kind, loving and fun”. “She had a brilliant sense of humor and wit, and a big heart”, he added in the note sent to Julia Morley that shared the sad news.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all Kiki’s family, sending our love and offering our prayers at this difficult time”, said Julia Morley. “Kiki was a true pioneer and it was therefore fitting that Kiki would have her place in history in becoming the first “Miss World.” We will continue through eternity to celebrate the memory of the first ever Miss World, Kerstin (Kiki) Håkansson, who is forever in our hearts”.

When it came to winning Miss World in 1951, according to The Times, Kiki Håkansson’s “prize was a cheque for £1,000, a considerable sum equivalent to £40,000 today, a bunch of gladioli and a black and white cat that Morley gave her as a 22nd birthday present and which was permitted to sit on the table with its own saucer of milk at a celebratory dinner at the Savoy.”

Kiki Håkansson married Ole Hartner, a Norwegian shipping tycoon, but they divorced. She went on to marry again, her second husband was Dallas Jasper Anderson, an American artist studying at the Danish Royal Academy of Fine Arts. The couple had three children, Orell, Leif and Linda Anderson.

Kiki Håkansson passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in California after moving there with her family in 2009.