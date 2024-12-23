Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fireman Sam star David Carling has died at the age of 55.

The actor, who had voiced Station Officer Steele in the iconic children’s TV series since 2008, died on Tuesday December 10. His cause of death has not been given.

A source told The Sun: “David died earlier this month. It's terrible news and very sad for everyone who knew him. He was lovely to work with and a true professional.”

As well as Officer Steele, Carling also voiced two other characters in the show, Chief Fire Officer Boyce and Trevor Evans. He also worked on other children’s animations like Bin Weevils and Snow White: The Sequel.

Since news of his death broke, former colleagues have launched a fundraiser in his memory, which has now raised more than £1,400 - far surpassing the original £250 target.

The JustGiving page reads: “We are very saddened to hear of the loss of one of Soho's great voice over artists, David Carling. Those who have had the pleasure to work and meet David, would all agree he would lighten up a room with his smile and wonderful sense of humour.

Fireman Sam voice actor David Carling has died at the age of 55. Photo by JustGiving. | JustGiving

“A fantastically versatile and talented artist his voice has been heard by so many. On behalf of Soho's sound engineers and anyone else that would like to leave a donation please feel free to here and add any messages for David'.

“We wish his family all the love we can through this tough time. You give a little love an it all comes back to you, you know you're gonna be remembered for the things that you said and do. We'll miss ya love.”

David's agency Just Voices said in a tribute: “We are devastated to announce the tragic news that the wonderful David Carling passed away. He was a much beloved father, husband, friend, actor and voiceover artist and will be hugely missed by everyone that knew and worked with him.”

Many tributes have been left to Carling on the JustGiving page. One person said: “My son adores fireman's Sam and we would watch all the episodes. Sad news to hear about the passing of David.” Another person said: “I’m so sorry to hear of this tragic news. My heart breaks for his family. He will be hugely missed by the whole community. So so sad. Rest easy luv.”

Fireman Sam has entertained children for 34 years, and also educated many generations about fire safety. In more recent years, the show's YouTube channel has been popular and has more than 9.6billion views worldwide.