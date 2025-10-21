Holly Hagan took to Instagram to share the tragic news of her sister’s death.

Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has shared the news on Instagram of the death of her 19-year-old sister Darci Rose. Holly wrote: “It is with immeasurable grief and sadness that our baby girl Darci Rose passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family & her best friends.

“She was never in any pain.

“The last 4 days have been something I hope no family ever has to go through.

“We are traumatised in every sense of the word. One day we will share Darci's story.

“But for now I please ask that you do respect our privacy and allow us to process what has happened.”

Holly also went on to write: “To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester royal infirmary ASE & ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.

Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has announced the death of her 19-year-old sister Darci Rose. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time. We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.

“Right now my job is to support my family in any way that I can to ensure they don't have to worry about work / finances.

“Any posts you see this month are pre recorded and scheduled ahead of time. I will be continuing to work so they do not have to.”

Holly also said: “Goodnight baby girl you are and have always been so loved 🕊️🤍.”

In response to her Instagram post, Charlotte Crosby wrote: “I’m blessed to have known such a beautiful girl! Alpha Jaxs birthday will be how I will remember your beautiful sister Darci, Alba spent all day playing with her!

“She naturally gravitated to her because darci radiated warmth and sunshine! So kind and caring. Reading this post has broke my heart. I love you so much Holly sending so much love to you your mam and John ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Sophie Kasaei said: “A family should never have to go through this ever. I wish I could take this pain away my amazing holly. Darci was and is an angel and will always be guiding you and your family. You have strength I admire and I’m so proud of you for having to keep the family together. I love you endlessly and we will be there for you through this journey of grief. Our angel Beautiful darci 🪽 💕.”

Shaughna Phillips wrote: “Oh holly I can’t believe what I’m reading 💔 I am so so sorry for yours and your families loss, sending you all the love and prayers in the world xxxxxxx.”

Holly Hagan appeared on Geordie Shore when she was 16 in 2011. Holly and her footballer husband are parents to son Alpha-Jax, who was born in June 2023.