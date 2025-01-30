Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt Pinfield suffered the stroke on January 6 which was on the same day he last posted on Instagram.

On January 6, Matt Pinfield took to Instagram and wrote: “Starting another week with gratitude for a life surrounded by great people, life changing music, and unforgettable experiences that I never take for granted. Here to another week-another day-open heart and open mind. Let’s rock!”

Since he last posted on Instagram, Matt Pinfield has been inundated with well wishes. Musician Jimmy Burkard wrote: “Wishing you all the best Matt 🙏❤️,” whilst Radio Host Ted Stryker wrote: “Wishing you all the best Matt 🙏❤️.”

TMZ has reported that “Former MTV host Matt Pinfield needs help making decisions on his health and finances after suffering a massive stroke ... at least according to his daughter, who claims she's afraid his girlfriend will drain his bank account.

“Matt's daughter, Jessica, beelined it to court and filed for a temporary conservatorship over her father. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, she claims Matt had a stroke three weeks ago and is now incompetent to make health and financial decisions.”

Matt Pinfield is best known for serving two stints as the host of the alternative music show 120 Minutes, from 1995 to 1999 on MTV and from 2011 to 2013 on MTV. In 2018, Matt Pinfield was hospitalised after being hit by a car.

After the accident, Matt Pinfield was treated for a broken leg which was fractured in two places at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, he also needed stitches to his head as he had suffered lacerations. After he had surgery, his friend Mike Jakubow shared a photograph of him recovering in hospital and wrote: “Guys! Matt’s eating a muffin! He’s gonna be ok. #muffinpower #mattpinfield #getbetterbuddy #humourhelps.”

The San Francisco Chronicle also reported that Matt Pinfield “ has also been open about his struggles with substance abuse and heart problems, which led to a rehab stint in early 2017.”

Last year, he told the Chronicle that “I was dealing with A-fib (atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythm).” He also revealed that“Drinking on top of it wasn’t a good idea. And it turns out I was overmedicated.”