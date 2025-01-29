Horst Janson dead at 89: Beloved actor appeared in Sesame Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to reports, Horst Janson had been struggling with health problems in recent years and had suffered a stroke.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After going through rehabilitation for his stroke, actor Horst Janson reportedly fell down the stairs at his home, which resulted in a broken hand and a brain haemorrhage. Horst Janson was born in Mainz, a German city on the Rhine River.

Horst Janson took acting lessons as a child and appeared on stage, but his first movie role was in The Buddenbrooks. However, he is best known for appearing in Germany’s version of Sesame Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horst Janson also appeared in 1971 World War II film Murphy’s War and also starred in horrors and westerns. Peter Trigg paid tribute to the actor on Facebook and wrote: “I’m absolutely shocked to hear the passing of Horst Janson. And the fact that only this month Hammer Production have re-released 'CAPTAIN KRONOS VAMPIRE HUNTER’ both on 4K UHD and gave the movie a limited run at selected cinemas.

Beloved actor Horst Janson who appeared in Sesame Street, has died. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Peter Trigg also said: “I’m hoping that Horst was able to enjoy the fact that his movie is still loved today by many fans. RIP Horst Janson.”

Hammer Films also paid tribute to Horst Janson on Facebook and wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Horst Janson, who brought the iconic Captain Kronos to life.

“Horst’s charisma, charm and unforgettable portrayal of the swashbuckling vampire hunter made Kronos a cult hero and an enduring figure in Hammer’s history. His performance embodied courage, intelligence and wit, cementing his place in the hearts of horror fans around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who admired his work. Thank you, Horst, for your incredible contribution to Hammer and for creating a legend we will treasure forever.”

Horst Janson is survived by his second wife Hella, with whom he shared two daughters.