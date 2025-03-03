Bob Bryar, former drummer for My Chemical Romance, was found dead next to three large nitrous oxide canisters and antidepressant medication, it has been reported.

According to an autopsy report obtained by TMZ, the Bedford County Medical Examiner said the canisters had attached tubing, indicating they were ready for use. However, the report does not confirm whether the substance played a role in his death.

Due to the severe decomposition of his body, the medical examiner was unable to determine an exact cause of death but raised concerns about the possibility of an intentional or accidental overdose.

Nitrous oxide is a chemical compound that is also known as laughing gas, nitrous, or factitious air. It is a colourless, non-flammable gas at room temperature, with a slightly sweet taste and smell. It has the ability to slow down the nervous system and induces a sense of calm and euphoria.

Bryar was reportedly last seen alive on November 4, 2024, and his body was discovered on November 26 in his Tennessee home. The autopsy report describes significant decomposition and notes that portions of his body had suffered "animal scavenging activity." Two dogs were found inside the home at the time of the discovery.

Despite the findings, the medical examiner classified Bryar's cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing original drummer Matt Pelissier shortly after the release of their breakthrough album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge. He played drums on the band’s iconic 2006 album The Black Parade and contributed to songwriting on Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. However, Bryar left the group before Danger Days was released in 2010.

After parting ways with My Chemical Romance, Bryar worked with other bands for several years before leaving the music industry. He later pursued a career in real estate. In 2020, Bryar paid tribute to late Rush drummer Neil Peart, sharing his admiration for the legendary musician and reflecting on their friendship.

Bryar had spoken openly in recent years about his struggles with mental health, revealing that he experienced suicidal thoughts multiple times after leaving My Chemical Romance. While My Chemical Romance recently reunited for a tour, Bryar was not part of the lineup.