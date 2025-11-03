Former news anchor Angelynn Mock has been charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed and killed her elderly mother.

Former news anchor Angelynn Mock is behind bars after allegedly stabbing and killing her elderly mother. According to CBS affiliate 12 News, “Wichita Police said they responded to a call of a cutting around 8 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of East Cowley. Officers found the suspect in the street with cuts on her hands and took her into custody.

Sedgwick County Jail records identified the suspect as Mock.

“Police found 80-year-old Anita Avers in her bed with multiple stab wounds. Avers was transported to a hospital, where she later died.”

Wichita is a city located in south-central Kansas in the USA. Angelynn Mock, 47, is a former news anchor on Fox 2 News in St. Louis. People magazine reported that “Mock was also treated at the hospital for undisclosed injuries and was then taken into custody at the Sedgwick County Jail, per police. She was charged with murder in the first degree on Oct. 31 and is being held on a bond of $1 million, per Sedgwick County public records.”

Wichita News Flash posted on Facebook and wrote: “A 47-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed an 81-year-old lady on Halloween.

“Angelynn Mock was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on one count of Murder In The 1st Degree.

“On the morning of October 31st Mock called 911 to report that she had been attacked by her mother, Anita Avers, who was wielding a knife, and that Angelynn had stabbed her mother in self-defense.

“Both Mock and Avers were taken to a local hospital, where Avers was pronounced deceased. Mock was treated and taken into custody.”