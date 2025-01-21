Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Francisco San Martin, known for his role as Dario Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, has died at the age of 39.

The actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday (16 January). Tributes have been pouring in from his co-stars, including Camila Banus, who played his on-screen sister Gabi.

She posted on Instagram: "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho. I wish I had told you more."

The actor is believed to have died by suicide, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office told the Hollywood LA News. San Martin was known for playing Dario Hernandez in long-running drama Day of Our Lives. He was born in Spain but moved to Montana, United States when he was a child.

He had his big break with Days of Our Lives. The actor appeared in several episodes between 2010 to 2011.

His other projects included a role in the 2013 film Behind the Candelabra. In 2017, San Martin returned to daytime TV with a role in The Bold and the Beautiful. He starred in 16 episodes as groundskeeper Mateo on the CBS show. In the same year, he played estate manager Fabian Regalo del Cielo in hit show Jane the Virgin.

Tributes have poured in for San Martin with journalist Michael Fairman writing: "Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day." Just last month, Days of Our Lives star Wayne Northrop died at the age of 77. Wayne's wife, actress Lynn Herring Northrop, released a statement following his death. It read: "Wayne was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 6 years ago. He took his last breath in the arms of his family.”

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email [email protected] or visit their site to find your local branch