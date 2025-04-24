Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England cricketer and TV presenter Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff has said that he was left wishing he had died in the aftermath of his traumatic car crash.

The 47-year-old has reflected on the life-changing crash that took place in 2022 in his new Disney+ documentary film ‘Flintoff’, which airs on Friday (April 25). Freddie suffered serious facial injuries in the crash, which occurred while he was filming for the BBC motoring magazine show Top Gear.

In his new documentary, Freddie says: “After the accident I didn’t think I had it in me to get through. This sounds awful…part of me wishes I’d been killed. Part of me thinks, I wish I’d died.

“I didn’t want to kill myself…I wouldn’t mistake the two things. I was not wishing, I was just thinking, ‘this would have been so much easier’. Now I try to take the attitude that the sun will come up tomorrow and my kids will still give me a hug. I’m probably in a better place now.”

The BBC announced that Top Gear was being “rested” following the crash after bosses reached a financial settlement with the presenter. He allegedly reached a £9 million agreement with the BBC.

Freddie recalled the crash, adding: “I remember my head got hit, I got dragged out. I went over the back of the car and it pulled my face down on the runway, about 50 metres, underneath the car,” he said.

“My biggest fear was, I didn’t think I had a face. I thought my face had come off. I was frightened to death.”

The new documentary film follows Freddie as he comes to terms with his life in the aftermath of the devastating crash, including interviews with wife Rachael and famous friends such as James Corden and ex-cricketer Michael Vaughan.

The film will see Freddie head back to work as a the new head coach for the England Lions and Northern Superchargers, as well as taking up hosting duties on the ITV game show Bullseye. Wife Rachael says in the new release: “I do think cricket saved him. It gave him a reason for being again.”

Flintoff is available on Disney+ from Friday, April 25.