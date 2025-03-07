Jean-Louis Pichon was the formative director of Saint-Etienne opera and the cause of his death is reportedly under investigation.

Jean-Louis Pichon, who was a judge for Placido Domingo’s Operalia, has been found dead at home. Opera magazine reported on the passing of Jean-Louis Pichon on Facebook and wrote: “Sad news of the death of the stage director Jean-Louis Pichon, a former Director of Opéra de Saint-Étienne @operadesaintetienne and founder of its Festival Massenet.”

Daniel Galvez-Vallejo paid tribute to Jean-Louis Pichon Facebook and wrote: “You were the one who trusted me at the beginning of my career, a confidant, a friend too. You were first and foremost a huge theater and festival director, a director of great talent, since then an artistic agent.

French opera chief Jean-Louis Pichon found dead at home. Photo: Jean-Louis Pichon/Facebook | Photo: Jean-Louis Pichon/Facebook

“With Patrick Fournillier, a treasure of a friend always in my heart, you trusted me. I grew up in other spheres, sponsored by your kindness, your kindness towards me, your trust. Your departure inevitably brings me back to Therese and Xavier, two true guardian angels in my lyrical journey, who made me the artist I have become, thanks a lot to you.

“Today, while the absence of your presence leaves an immense void, your artist and human legacy continues to shine through each of us. Your guidance, passion and unwavering commitment to art will forever be etched in my memory.

“Thank you for these shared moments, for believing in me and for guiding me with such generosity. Rest in peace, dear Jean-Louis, your memory is eternal and your light continues to inspire all who have the privilege of knowing you.”

Christian Papis wrote: “You didn’t have time to say goodbye and you fill us with sadness my dear Jean-Louis,” whilst Philippe Georges wrote: "Farewell forever, dear Jean-Louis Thank you for accompanying me to my stage debut.”