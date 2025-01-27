Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A farewell ceremony is due to be held for much-loved actress who was found dead in the bath at the age of 54 just before Christmas.

Japanese actress Miho Nakayama, best known for her role in the 1995 film Love Letter, was found dead in her home in Tokyo’s Ebisu district in December, on the same day she was due to perform in a Christmas show.

The star had been due to perform a festive show in the city of Osaka on the day she died, Friday December 6, but the show was cancelled beforehand because of her poor health. She was found later found collapsed in her bath.

Local media reported that an acquaintance discovered Nakayama in her bath after she failed to show up for work. They called the paramedics, who confirmed her death at the scene. Her death was confirmed to be an accident two days later, on Sunday December 8. Local media Tsuji. Kyodo News+ reported “police have confirmed there is no suspicion of foul play in the death of the 54-year-old, who was known for her role in the acclaimed 1995 romantic film "Love Letter" and a string of hit J-pop songs in the 1980s and 1990s.”

It has now been announced that a farewell ceremony will be held for the late star in April. A statement on her official website, which was posted earlier in January, read: “We are pleased to announce that the 49th day memorial service for Miho Nakayama was successfully held the other day. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for your support during her lifetime.

“We will be holding a ‘Nakayama Miho Farewell Ceremony’ on Tuesday April 22 at Tokyo International Forum Hall B7 as a place to say goodbye to all of our fans, those who helped us in our work, and our close friends. We will provide further details as soon as they are ready.”

Miho Nakayama was found dead in the bath at the age of 54 on the same day she was due to perform in Christmas show. She is pictured here in 2009. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Fans were also asked not to make individual inquiries. The people behind the statement, who were not identified but seemed to be close to Nakayama, added: “We hope you will continue to remember the deceased and send us your kind thoughts.” The statement was headed “to everyone who has shown their support for Miho Nakayama”

Nakayama was also one of the biggest popstars in Japan, and she first rose to fame in the 1980s. Her 1992 single “Sekaijū no Dare Yori Kitto”, made in collaboration with the band Wands, was among her earliest No 1 hits on the Oricon chart.

Love Letter, which is about a grieving widow's letters with a stranger, became a massive box office hit and garnered critical acclaim both domestically and internationally. Nakayama's performance earned her several best actress awards.

Nakayama leaves behind a son, who is in the custody of her ex-husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji.