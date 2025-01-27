Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A West End star and former children’s TV actor has been left blind in one eye after he was assaulted in an unprovoked attack while sat in his car at traffic lights.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West End star who also starred in a popular children's TV series has been blinded in one eye after he was attacked while he was sat in his car and waiting at traffic lights.

Mike Holoway, aged 63, known for his role in the original 1970s children's science fiction television series The Tomorrow People, said he was waiting in traffic on Woolwich Manor Way, Beckton, East London, when a man who had been driving “erratically” pulled over and attempted to get in to his car - and then broke his windscreen and attacked him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor's wife, Emma, has set up a GoFundMe page called “Support Mike Holoway’s Recovery Following London Attack” where she wrote about her husband’s ordeal. It reads: “My husband Mike Holoway was the victim of an unprovoked violent attack in South East London resulting in him losing the sight in his right eye. Whilst sitting in traffic on his way to work on Woolwich Manor Way a transit van, which had been spotted driving erratically minutes before, pulled alongside Mike’s van.

“The attacker got out and attempted to open Mike’s driver door, screaming and shouting, but it was locked. He then proceeded to smash through the window with a metal object, throwing Mike across to the passenger seat, his head and face taking the full force of the blow.

“The traffic then began to move, spooking the assailant to jump back in his van and speed off. The man in the vehicle behind Mike was witness to the whole attack and was kind enough to guide him to a safe area to pull in and check him over.”

Mike Holoway known for his role in the original 1970s children's science fiction television series The Tomorrow People, has been left blind in his right eye after being attacked. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

She continued to say that she was not in London at the time of the incident, which happened on the morning of Wednesday December 18, but rushed to be by her husband’s side as soon as she learned what had happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I got the phone call, I dropped everything and got on a train to London. With ambulance wait times being lengthy it was decided the best thing to do was drive him to our local A&E in Essex. After 7 hours of tests and scans, the severity of damage to his right eye became apparent and it was determined that he needed to be under the care of Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.”

She went on to explain that Holoway had to undergo surgery to save his eye, which was successful. The actor may be able to regain some of his sight but it will is unclear how much, however, until after a further three operations and physiotherapy - which has be scheduled for the next nine months.

“In a matter of seconds, Mike’s life was turned upside down and over this past month, between several trips to Moorfields for appointments and check ups, the gravity of the situation has started to sink in and at times it is overwhelming,” she said.

Speaking to the Sun about the attack himself, dad-of-two Holoway described it was “15 seconds of hell” and that he “didn't know if I would still be here” if it weren't for the witness. He added: “I had to have metallic fragments pulled out of my face. You think you know how you can react in these situations. But I saw stars. I didn't know what the hell was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time I picked myself up and got my momentum, I reached for my phone to take a picture of the reg plate, but he'd gone. He smashed straight through the window into my face."

The actor and musician said he will now need three operations over nine months in a bid to save his sight.

Explaining why she set up the GoFundMe page, Emma added: “We are both self employed and with Mike unable to work, drum, perform, drive - he has had to cancel gigs, turndown future bookings and castings - [it] means we are facing a very uncertain year ahead financially. All of our savings were used to get us through the Covid pandemic and so we have turned to GoFund me in the hopes that we will be able to raise funds to help cover some of the mortgage, bills and the loss of income.

Emma also expressed her “frustation” at allegedly finding out that “within three weeks of the incident, the Metropolitan Police closed the grievous bodily harm case due to there being no CCTV in the area”. She said this meant “there is no way of tracking the attacker” and “it is deeply unfair that justice won’t be served”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser has so far raised more than £5,000 of a £20,000 goal. One well-wisher wrote: “Your radio show was one of the things that kept me going and feeling connected during lockdown. It meant a lot, and I’ll never forget it. I am rooting for your recovery and sending all positive energy and thoughts your way!”