Reuben Logan, who is the son of TV presenter Gabby Logan and former Scotland winger Kenny Logan, has been selected in the Scotland Under-20s training squad for the forthcoming Six Nations age-grade championship.

Last year, Reuben Logan had been in England U20s wider training squad and had played for them at U18 level, but has now been named in Scotland’s squad. Reuben Logan could have chosen to play for Wales too, his grandfather (Gabby Logan’s father), Terry Yorath is a former Wales footballer.

Reuben Logan attended Shiplake College and then moved to Berkhamsted School in Hertfordshire and has come through Northhampton’s academy. He is also following in the footsteps of his rugby player father, Kenny Logan, who won 70 caps at senior level for Scotland.

Kenny Murray, Scotland U20s coach, spoke about the squad selection and said: “We’re really excited to work with this group during the Six Nations and for them to deliver the performances we know they’re capable of.

Gabby Logan’s rugby star son Reuben Logan is named in Scotland’s squad, does his twin sister Lois play sport? Reuben Logan of Northampton Saints poses for a portrait during the squad photocall for the 2024-2025 Gallagher Premiership Rugby season at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on August 29, 2024 in Northampton, England. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images | Getty Images

“We’ve got a really exciting squad with a combination of players who were involved in our U20 Trophy win last summer as well as new additions. The players really enjoyed playing in front of our fans at Hive Stadium across the Trophy campaign so having three home fixtures in the Six Nations this year is great for them.

“This is the beginning of a big year for us as we make our return to the World Rugby U20 Championship in summer, so we want to start strong and play well across the Six Nations with five performances that we can be proud of.”

Kenny Logan previously spoke to Planet Rugby in November 2024 about Reuben and said: “I just want Reuben to enjoy his journey.

“He starts for Northampton this weekend for the first time rather than coming off the bench.

“Rugby is a great sport to be a part of and he’s got a good opportunity at a fantastic club.

“He’s in the England U20s squad and enjoying it is the key thing at his age.

“I always say to Reuben ‘just go and express yourself”.

Reuben’s twin sister Lois is an up-and coming Showjumper and often shows photographs of her rides on Her Instagram, she is followed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly and has over 4K followers.