Gary Numan’s wife Gemma O’Neil to undergo major spinal surgery and kidney procedure

Gary Numan’s wife, Gemma O’Neil, has revealed she is preparing to undergo major spinal surgery and a kidney autotransplant after years of living with chronic pain.

Gemma, who married the electronic music pioneer in 1997, said she will have “five cervical discs removed and replaced” once Gary completes his current tour later this year. She previously underwent spinal treatment that provided temporary relief, but her symptoms have since returned.

In an Instagram post, she shared: “Just had my spine procedure in London again like last year it gave me 8 months relief! The neck pain and migraines came screaming back! So I’ve come again to hope to get me through the next few months until I absolutely have to have 5 cervical discs removed and replaced asap after the @garynuman tour! This pain relief throughout cervical pain and thoracic should kick in soon! Pleeeeeease god may it [sic]!”

The 57-year-old mother-of-three also revealed that she is dealing with a rare vascular condition known as Nutcracker syndrome, in which the left renal vein is compressed, often resulting in abdominal or flank pain.

She wrote: “Then (after the spinal surgery it's) home to LA for my kidney autotransplantation for the nutcracker syndrome! I was diagnosed with #nutcrackersyndrome syndrome ... crushed renal vein ... a couple months back after 2 years of weird harsh pains! ... I’m a broken nightmare! Hopefully getting fixed!”

Over the years, Numan has spoken openly about how instrumental Gemma has been in supporting him through his Asperger’s syndrome.

In an interview with The Big Issue, he said: “I don't think I would be here if I hadn't met my wife Gemma. I don't think I'd have rediscovered that spark. I don't think I'd be the person I am, for f****** sure.

"She's made me so much nicer than I was. I've never been a horrible or mean person but the way I processed my Asperger's back then was very different to the way I do now. She's taught me how to recognise it and come up with mechanisms to get around it. I'd be a hermit in a f******* treehouse if it wasn't for her forcing me to get out into the world. I really rely on her. To this day, when I feel a kick under the table I know I'm saying something I should really think about. She's the buffer between me and the world."

The couple share three daughters and live together in Los Angeles.