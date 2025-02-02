Gavin and Stacey star in need of a wheelchair after nasty fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman has been left in a wheelchair after she fell in Dubai.

Gavin Stacey star Alison Steadman was in Dubai to attend the Desert Stanzas, a night of poetry which takes place against dunes in the desert, when she fell. According to The Sun, “The concrete walkaway was allegedly uneven, and Alison slipped and was sent crashing down to the ground.”

Actress Alison Steadman who is best known for her role as Pam in the beloved show Gavin and Stacey reportedly suffered a hairline fracture on her right leg. Alison is due to fly home to the UK today (February 2) where she will go to hospital for further checks.

Alison Steadman said: "The path was uneven and I went flying. At the hospital I had tablets for the pain. It's been terrible.

Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman has been left in a wheelchair after she fell in Dubai. Photo: Tom Jackson/BBC/PA Wire | Tom Jackson/BBC/PA

"I don't think I've broken my leg but I twisted it badly so there could be a hairline fracture."

As well as wearing a bandage on her wrist, Alison Steadman has been given a boot for her right foot. Alison Steadman was accompanied to Dubai by her partner, actor Michael Elwyn, and was there to promote her memoir, Out of Character, at the Emirates Festival of Literature.

Alison has two sons with her ex-husband, director Mike Leigh, illustrator Toby, 46, and filmmaker Leo, 43. She lives with partner Welsh actor Michael Elwyn in Highgate, north London. Michael Elwyn is best known for his roles in the BBC series Robin Hood, Coronation Street and the Sky comedy-drama Stella.

Alison Steadman has previously said about Michael Elwyn that “I love our life together. There's a part of me, the older I get, where I'm thinking, "I don't want to be alone.”