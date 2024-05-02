Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has revealed that he was left heartbroken when medical professionals advised her to terminate a pregnancy.

The former TOWIE star, 43, opened up about her experience in a candid interview on the ‘Everything I Know About Me’ podcast. The full episode will be released on May 9, but in a trailer for the episode, Collins was holding back tears in the clip as she spoke: “They advised me you need to have a termination. I remember that being really stressful. That hurt me.”

She has been open about her fertility issues in the past, publicly revealing that she had experienced three miscarriages. Collins said on her own podcast that she gave birth to a four-month-old child at home which later “died in front of me”. She said: “I try and find the bit of entertainment in this bad situation because I think that's probably a coping mechanism of mine, I try to laugh or see a brighter side in things even though it was really traumatic.

“But I can remember just being in utter shock. I've been through a lot so I feel in life, nothing shocks me. So anything you could tell me now wouldn't shock me because I've been through a lot and dealt with a lot but I'm grateful for those experiences because I can sit here today and relay them to other people.'

Her second miscarriage came in 2020 during the pandemic, telling Loose Women that there have been complications with her pregnancies due to her PCOS diagnosis. She told the ITV panel show: “It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it's not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period. I did go through a very sad miscarriage in lockdown. Due to PCOS I just thought that I was having an unusually heavy period. I actually left it 10 days.”

She added that after seeking advice from her sister-in-law, she decided to speak to her GP, adding: “He said, "You need to go straight to the hospital". It was very sad. But it does make me realise that, potentially there is hope there for me for the future.”

Her third miscarriage took place only a short, few months later, in July 2020. She spoke out about her loss in a touching essay after Meghan Markle revealed that she and husband Prince Harry had lost their second child.

Collins got engaged to her long-term partner Rami Hawash in February 2024, and has been planning a lavish wedding since. When asked about possibly using a surrogate to welcome a child with Hawash, the TV star, who has been open about her use of humour to deal with the situation, said: “I don’t think I’ll need too. I’m The GC, honey. I can have the best doctors going. I’ll just ring one up and say, ‘Right, come on, get me pregnant!”