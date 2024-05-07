Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Collins has revealed that she had the “shock of her life” after her mum, Joan, was rushed to hospital and intensive care after she stopped breathing. The former TOWIE star shared that the 67-year-old had been placed in intensive care last week, with Collins told to “prepare for the worst”.

Sharing with her 2 million followers on Instagram Stories, she reassured them that her mum was “stable now”. This is not the first time that Collins’ mum has ended up being rushed to hospital with her last being admitted in August 2023.

The TOWIE star shared the news with her followers on Tuesday (May 7), explaining that her mum is "really ill at the minute." Collins went on to encourage fans to “make every day count” saying “no day is promised”.

Gemma Collins has revealed her mum Joan was rushed to intensive care (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images for Thirty8 London)

She wrote: "So last week I had the shock of my life when my mum stopped breathing, I called an ambulance and was told to prepare for the worst and would I like to resuscitate her. It's been extremely tough but she is stable now and hopefully she will be much better soon. No day is promised so make every day count."

Collins’ mum Joan was admitted to hospital previously in August 2023, leaving the star distraught at the time. She also had a health scare in March 2023, when Joan found a lump between her breast and armpit, which thankfully was confirmed to be noncancerous a few weeks later.

Speaking to The Sun at the time, Collins said: “It was over the phone. I was in the back of a taxi in London and I was like, ‘Are you all right, mum? Where are you?’ - as we say every day, ten times a day.

“She said, ‘Ah I didn’t want to tell you, but I’ve had a lump in my breast. I was like, ‘What?’, and she said, ‘But it’s fine I’ve got the all-clear’. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. Why didn’t you tell me?'."