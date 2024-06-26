Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An actress best known for playing a character who had dementia has now been diagnosed with the disease herself.

Gena Rowlands played the older version of Allie in the critically-acclaimed Hollywood romance The Notebook, a character who was suffering from dementia. Rowlands said she was inspired by her own mother’s Alzheimer’s journey when it came to playing the part.

But now, the actress’ family has revealed that she was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, and is being supported by her family - including oldest son Nick Cassavetes, who also directed The Notebook almost 20 years ago.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly he said: “I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's. She's in full dementia.

“It’s so crazy - we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us.”

Speaking about her experience on set at the time, Rowlands said: “You'd think Nick would try to distance himself from me to maintain the director-actor balance - but he didn’t.