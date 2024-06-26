Gena Rowlands: The Notebook star diagnosed with Alzheimer's after playing character with dementia in film
Gena Rowlands played the older version of Allie in the critically-acclaimed Hollywood romance The Notebook, a character who was suffering from dementia. Rowlands said she was inspired by her own mother’s Alzheimer’s journey when it came to playing the part.
But now, the actress’ family has revealed that she was also diagnosed with Alzheimer’s five years ago, and is being supported by her family - including oldest son Nick Cassavetes, who also directed The Notebook almost 20 years ago.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly he said: “I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer's and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she's had Alzheimer's. She's in full dementia.
“It’s so crazy - we lived it, she acted it, and now it's on us.”
Speaking about her experience on set at the time, Rowlands said: “You'd think Nick would try to distance himself from me to maintain the director-actor balance - but he didn’t.
“It struck me right then that he was so completely in charge as the director, but at the same time he was able to pull off a lovely show of tenderness and respect toward his mom. If a scene went really well, he'd give me a little smile and a wink. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, yet I do remember thinking, ‘That's my little guy’.”
